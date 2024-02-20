Zacks Research Comments on The Clorox Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

