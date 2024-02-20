Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Price Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$63.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$50.57 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.