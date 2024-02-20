Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.