Zacks Research Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

