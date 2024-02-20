Zacks Research Weighs in on Blackstone Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

