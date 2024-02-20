Zacks Research Weighs in on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.15 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $665.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.