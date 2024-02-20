ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 1.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

ZIP Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About ZIP

(Get Free Report)

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.