10,001 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 479,327 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.3 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

