10,164 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

BSBR opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

