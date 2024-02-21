10,747 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

