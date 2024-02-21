1,200 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.05.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

