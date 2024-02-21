13,643 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.4% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 98.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.