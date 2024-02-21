15,311 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

