200 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,596,000 after buying an additional 119,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,699.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,673.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,599.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.