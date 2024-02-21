22,796 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,302,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 259.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

