22,909 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

