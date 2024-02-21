2,349 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

