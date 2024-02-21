2,469 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

