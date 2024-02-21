45,800 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.95% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QSPT opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.