52,206 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

