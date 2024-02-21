5,787 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.28.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

