78,855 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of LEO stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.