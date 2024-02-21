78,855 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.