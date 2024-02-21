9,720 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.