9,720 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

