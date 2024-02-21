A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

