AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.17. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 400 shares.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

