AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 0%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

