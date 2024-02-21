AAON (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. AAON has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

