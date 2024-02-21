Abbott Laboratories Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the healthcare product maker on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

ABT stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

