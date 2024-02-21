abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance
AEI stock opened at GBX 278.04 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.57. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 277.10 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 362.65 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
