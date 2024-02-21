abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.43

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.43 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 52.03 ($0.66). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 4,659,385 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.05 million, a P/E ratio of -226.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.43.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,739.13%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

