Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

