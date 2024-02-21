Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) Trading 9% Higher

Addiko Bank AG (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.90. 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.
Addiko Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.50.
About Addiko Bank
Addiko Bank AG provides various banking products and services in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Austria, and Germany. The company operates through Consumer, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Mortgage, Large Corporates, and Public Finance segments. It offers consumer and public finance, mortgage loans relating to real estate purchase or leveraging private real estate as collateral, unsecured personal loan products and working capital loans, and trade finance products, as well as online deposit, and online and mobile banking services, and payment services.
