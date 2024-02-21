Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

NYSE:WMS opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

