Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

