AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AeroVironment worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

