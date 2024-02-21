AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

