Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $227,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.