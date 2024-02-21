Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

