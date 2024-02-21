Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 12,434 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

