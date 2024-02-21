Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 477.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BFH opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.