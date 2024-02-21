Aigen Investment Management LP Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.71%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

