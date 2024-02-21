Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

