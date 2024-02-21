Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.