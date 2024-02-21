Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 31,489 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,787,000. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,038,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

