Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $734,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NovoCure by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

