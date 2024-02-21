Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock valued at $176,875,245 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

