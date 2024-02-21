AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as low as C$1.48. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

