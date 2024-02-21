Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

