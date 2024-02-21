Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

ALLE opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $120,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $110,740,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

