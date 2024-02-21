Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans GBX 6.34 Dividend

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 1,172.95 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 820.98 and a beta of 0.69. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 933.33 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,194.41 ($15.04).
About Alliance Trust
