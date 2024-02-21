Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans GBX 6.34 Dividend

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 1,172.95 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 820.98 and a beta of 0.69. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 933.33 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,194.41 ($15.04).

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

